As businesses weigh pandemic shutdowns, Tallahassee Hobby Lobby stays open

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With stay-at-home orders in place across the country, many businesses are having to decide whether to stay open or turn off the lights.

One national retailer, Hobby Lobby, is trying to navigate that fine line, but not without criticism.

In some parts of the country, the craft and decor retailer has temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as of Monday, the Tallahassee location was still open for business.

Hobby Lobby's website includes a statement explaining steps being taken to prevent the spread of the virus. Dated March 17, it mentions locations are "proactively implementing measures to help minimize risks of shopping".

But some employees at the Tallahassee location have their concerns. A full-time employee who wished to remain anonymous due to fears of retaliation said it's "ridiculous".

"All we're doing right now is contributing [to the pandemic]," the employee said.

The issue raises the question about what is an "essential" business. A sign posted to the front door explains Hobby Lobby is operating as an essential business because the fabric sold there can serve as protective gear. The employee disagreed.

"We've never been an essential store," they said. "We've never sold anything that is essential."

Dr. April Knill is a Florida State business professor. She said without a top-down mandate from officials, these gray areas will happen.

"I think that it would be helpful if there were more structured guidelines from government at whatever level," she said. "Companies are concerned about remaining in business."

WCTV reached out to Hobby Lobby's corporate office for a comment on this story. They have yet to respond.

