As coronavirus halts sports world, Tallahassee high school still able to take diamond on Friday

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The coronavirus has delayed most sporting events across the country, but in Tallahassee, two teams still took the field to play ball on Friday.

North Florida Christian hosted Trinity Christian, from Jacksonville, on Friday.

The mood on the diamond was positive, but the reality is their seasons could be over at the end of the day.

"It's good that we're still able to come together at least one last time before our break," said Adam Faurot, a father of an NFC player. "I think that everyone probably wold have benefited from being at this game today, or a game somewhere outside."

While it was great to take the field, NFC head coach Mike Posey says the way the coronavirus pandemic has affected sports is unlike anything he's ever seen.

"It's unusual. I've been coaching 35 years and this is the first time I've seen anything like that," he said. "We've been through a lot of things, tuberculosis, H1N1 and all kinds of things."

Both the NFC and TCA are private schools, but like every school around the state, their seasons are now in a holding pattern.

However, coaches aren't letting the waiting game win.

"It's tough for the guys right now, you can't shield them from this," said Jonathan Murphy, TCA's head coach. "They all have phones, they know exactly what's going on. We've basically just tried to tell our guys like, 'Hey, we don't know what's coming next week but let's play this one like it's our last.'"

"Hopefully, we'll be able to play our season and time will tell," Posey added. "We'll know something in the next week or two, and I'm hoping for these guys, especially our seniors, that it's not their last game."

Right now, the season's future is uncertain.

But they can all agree that at least, on this day, they can enjoy the game they love.

TCA defeated NFC, 6-0.