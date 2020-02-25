Lockout lifted at Astoria Park Elementary

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Leon County Schools says the lockout at Astoria Park Elementary has been lifted.

The school district tweeted out this update at 3:40 p.m. LCS says walkers and buses have been released, and parents should keep in mind that the buses will be about 40 minutes later than normal.

LCS says the lockout was in place due to police activity in the area. The school is on Atlas Road.

A lockout means no one is entering or leaving the building, but normal activity is going on inside.

WCTV has called both the Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff's Office for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.

