At a candle-lit vigil, family and friends reflect on 21-year-old stab and killed

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A deadly day in one neighborhood has left a community shaken Thursday night, as friends and family gathered to honor a 21-year-old they say was stabbed and killed by someone later killed by a police officer.

Police have not named the victim in the stabbing, but family are speaking out.

There was a sense of disbelief at the vigil off Saxon Street, not far from where Malik Jackson was killed, according to his aunt, Abigail Jackson.

"If I could get Malik back right now, I'd give anything, I'd give anything," she said.

Jackson organized the vigil to call for peace and to carry on the memory of her late nephew.

"I never planned for a day like yesterday," she said. "I never planned for a day like today, and I don't know what tomorrow is going to bring us."

One by one, friends and family shared stories of Malik while standing next to candles encircled around a photo of Jackson. His Aunt eager to share what she called his quiet but friendly demeanor.

"He had the most beautiful smile," she said.

What led up to Jackson's death remains unclear. Police aren't releasing arrest documents, citing the ongoing investigation and the expected Grand Jury proceedings.

For the group that gathered Thursday, they said it's vital to find a loving way to move forward.

"Pray, and no matter what the situation is never put hate in your heart," Jackson said.