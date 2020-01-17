At least 11 U.S. troops injured in January 8th missile attack

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 17, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 file photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq. Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, firing a series of ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases, including Ain al-Asad air base, housing U.S. troops in a major escalation that brought the two longtime foes closer to war. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCTV) - A U.S. military official has confirmed at least 11 U.S. troops were injured in the January 8th Iranian missile attack in Iraq. This after the Pentagon announces no U.S. service members were harmed.

The injuries being reported to national news outlets are concussion like symptoms. Some of those injured were taken out of Iraq and treated.

WCTV will continue to follow this developing story, and will update this article as needed.