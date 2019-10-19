Around 150 people lose power on Raymond Diehl Road in Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Around 150 people lost power on Raymond Diehl Road at 7:12 a.m. Saturday, according to the City of Tallahassee's power outage map. The website says the cause of the outage is unknown, but a crew has been assigned to fix it.

This isn't the first outage that Tropical Storm Nestor caused in Tallahassee this morning.

Around 200 people had lost power around 4:45 a.m. Saturday on Raymond Diehl Road due to a tree limb falling on a power line. Those people now have their power back, according to the outage map.

