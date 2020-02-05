Turkey: 8 rescue workers killed, 20 missing in 2nd avalanche

A second avalanche has slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, killing at least eight rescue workers and leaving 20 others buried under the snow. That’s the word from a local mayor.

The emergency crew had been sent to the site to find two other people missing in a previous avalanche on Tuesday.

Some 300 emergency service workers were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday, killing five people.

A local governor said 25 emergency service members were rescued from under the snow and hospitalized Wednesday.

