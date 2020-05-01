Athletes turning to old, new technologies to get noticed by colleges during COVID-19

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In the sports shutdown caused by the coronavirus, one big question remains; how can a potential college athlete get recruited in such a strange time?

Every sport at every school at every level has a recruiting philosophy all their own.

But, with over 24,000 high schools in the U.S., no science is exact.

So, when trying to get on the radar, those in the know, like Florida High Athletic Director Tyrone McGriff, say communication is key.

"I tell our athletes all the time, recruiting is like dating," he said. "If you're going to date someone you have to establish some form of communication. The coaches have to communicate with you, but you have to do your part to let them know that I'm interested. I would like for you to look at my profile."

Thankfully, this is 2020, and technology is a valuable asset, with recruiting services like Rivals and 247Sports still in operation, and sites like Hudl serving as a virtual YouTube for many athletes film, and services like Sports Thread, which hope to serve as a social network for prospective athletes and school.

"This is probably the most unique time for any athlete because you aren't allowed to get coached by your coaches or go work out, so the way to get exposure is to send them your film and the best way is to get on as many mediums as possible," said Ross Kozloski, who serves as a Sports Thread territory manager in Tallahassee.

There are many sides to the behemoth of an industry recruit has become, but one consensus is clear; no matter how unusual this cycle may be, the responsibility is still on the athlete to perform, even if it isn't on the field.

