Atlanta Falcons safety gives 500+ families Thanksgiving meals in hometown of Cairo

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 26, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- An Atlanta Falcon's football player is feeding Thanksgiving to hundred of families in his hometown of Cairo.

Tuesday, a line wrapped around Washington Middle School for doors to open at 11 a.m.

For the sixth year, JJ Wilcox supplied more 500 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.

The meal included a frozen turkey with a bag full of side items, like stuffing, yams, and green beans.

"To help the community out is a blessing," said James Wilcox Sr., the father.

James and other family members attended the event to help. He says his son is still rehabbing from an injury, so he couldn't make it and joined on FaceTime instead.

Wilcox started giving away Thanksgiving meals to honor his late mother, who passed six years ago.

"He made a promise to his mother to look after the kids at the boys and girls club. Also, look out for the community at times like this and help people that are unfortunate," said James.

Many young volunteers came from Cairo High School and Wilcox's former football team.

Wilcox thanked his father and local volunteers for their help at the event over FaceTime.

"I want to give everyone a shout out to everyone coming out for the support," said Wilcox. "I want to wish everybody a Happy Thanksgiving and many blessings."

"He has never fails us. Every year he has been consistent with giving back to Grady county, so it means everything to us," said Tilda Brimm, an organizer with Grady County Schools.

The Mayor of Cairo presented the Wilcox family with a 'Key to the City' as a way to say thank you.