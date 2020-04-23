Attorney General and Ag Commissioner face off over concealed carry

By: Mike Vasilinda | Capitol News Service

April 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- A controversy is brewing in the state Capitol over concealed weapons permits.

The Department of Agriculture stopped accepting new applications for Concealed Carry permits on March 23.

COVID-19 closed tax collectors and state offices to the public, and law enforcement has stopped finger print services because it requires close contact.

The issue: They’re the only authorized sources for submitting fingerprints.

Now, the Attorney General is warning her fellow Cabinet member, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, she might be facing a lawsuit.

“It concerned our office that these applications for concealed weapons licenses would be delayed,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody.

A similar suit was filed in Georgia.

“If Nikki Fried can read, she needs to read the law,” said NRA spokesperson Marion Hammer.

The NRA sent out an alert to its members, citing a specific Florida statute which does not give Fried the authority to suspend accepting applications or renewals.

“They need to call the governor, email the governor, and ask the governor to make Nikki Fried quit violating their rights,” said Hammer.

Fried is pushing back, arguing her offices have processed thousands of applications since March.

In her letter, Commissioner Fried told the Attorney General that is she was concerned about applications, she should focus her attention on the unemployment situation.

We asked the Attorney General if Fried should be forced to reopen reopen her nine regional offices.

“It’s their responsibility. And It’s within their purview, and they need to complete that function and that responsibility, especially during this time of emergency,” said Moody.

And if the law is clear Fried can't stop taking applications, she also would not have the authority to extend existing licenses for 90 days.

