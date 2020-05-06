Attorney General, anti-drug groups fight recreational marijuana initiative

By: Jake Stofan | Capitol News Service

May 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- Florida’s Attorney General, the State Senate and anti-drug groups are trying to prevent Florida voters from making their voices heard on recreational marijuana.

A proposed ballot initiative brought before the State Supreme Court Wednesday will need the court’s go ahead to make it on the 2022 ballot.

If approved by voters, the amendment would allow Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers to dispense up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for recreational use to Floridians 21 and older.

In its first ever virtual hearing, justices heard from anti-drug groups and the Attorney General’s Office, all hoping to squash the initiative.

They argued the proposal should be struck down because it doesn’t tell voters marijuana would still be against the law at the federal level.

"And the proposed amendment would not either undo or override that federal law,” said Amit Argarwal, a lawyer representing the Attorney General’s Office.

Justices pointed to medical marijuana, approved by voters in 2016, which is also illegal under federal law.

"In my five minute drive to work, I think I pass like ten medical marijuana dispensaries,” said Justice Carlos Muñiz. “Why wouldn't this have the same kind of effect?"

The State Senate pushed another argument trying to block the amendment from voters.

It asserts the proposal violates the U.S. constitution, which a new state law requires the court to consider.

But Nick Hansen, who chairs Make It Legal Florida, the campaign sponsoring the amendment, argues there’s no conflict.

“There's nothing in the U.S. Constitution that speaks to the ability for adults to possess and use cannabis,” said Hansen. “I think what we saw today in the arguments made from the different opponents were very thin technical arguments, masking what are clearly policy differences.”

The proposal still needs more than 200,000 signatures to secure its place on the ballot.

Petitions were sent in the mail, so you may already have one in your possession.

If you haven’t received a potion and want one, you can sign up online to have one sent to your home.