Attorney General defends opioid transparency legislation

By: Capitol News Service

April 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) – The Florida Senate is refusing to hear legislation that would provide the age, county and zip code of patients prescribed opioids to the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Ashley Moody says the information will shave years off a lawsuit she has filed against several pharmacies and opioid makers. She also says it would cost millions to seek depositions to get the information.

Moody was surprised and disappointed the bill was not taken up, and blames it on misinformation.

“Privacy is not an issue,” said Moody. "I think some of the concerns voiced were that someone could identify a specific person, but the likelihood, according to our experts, of being able to link up an identification number with a patient from the information we receive is about the same as someone being struck by a meteor.”

Moody says she is working with senators and House members to get the bill heard in the Senate.