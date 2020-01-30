Attorneys dispute Rodemaker's dismissal, ask for re-vote

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Attorneys representing Alan Rodemaker are requesting a re-vote on Rodemaker's contract at Valdosta High School after he was removed as head football coach during a school board meeting on Tuesday night.

"We are saddened and troubled at the obvious political strong-arming that five members of our School Board engaged in when they voted to not renew Coach Rodemaker’s contract," attorney Sam Dennis said in a letter to the Valdosta Board of Education. "No legitimate reason was given."

Rodemaker's attorneys say they object to the actions taken by the school board, "Without warning, without notice and without an opportunity to be heard."

In the letter, Dennis calls for a re-vote on the matter of Rodemaker's contract and requests a change of venue to the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center.

Dennis also submitted an open records request to the Valdosta Board of Education, asking for any documents relating to Rodemaker's contract, any records of formal or informal meetings in which Rodemaker was discussed by members, voting records of board members and more.

WCTV has reached out to the Valdosta Board of Education for comment but have not heard back.

