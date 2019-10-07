Attorney's for Adam Corey file motion to quash subpoena from Burentte

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Attorney's for Adam Corey have filed a motion to quash a subpoena from JT Burnette.

The motion says on July 3, Corey was cut off when driving in Miami and forced to pull over by a white pickup truck.

According to the motion, the driver got out, approached Corey's car and handed him a single page subpoena.

Corey's motion argues the subpoena should be quashed, because the driver did not provide Corey with the witness fee or mileage allowance.

The filing lists Corey's current residence in Miami and says attending a trial in the northern district of Florida would cause him to incur substantial expense.