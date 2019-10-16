Aucilla Christian off to best start on gridiron in 40 years

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) -- There aren't any high school football teams in the Big Bend or South Georgia hotter than Aucilla Christian.

Currently, the Warriors are sitting at 7-0, their best start in 40 years.

Despite a roster of just 17 in the fall and having to fill roles at key positions in camp, the Warriors are in a spot something coaches and players alike attribute to hardwork and some divine intervention.

"It's only by His grace you take 17 kids and you're undefeated at this point in the season," said head coach Colby Roberts. "That can't be done through human eyes so we're giving all the honor and glory in that and our kids are just buying into working hard."

"We lost a really good running back we had but we have a really good replacement, and then we lost our quarterback so we had to move a fullback back there which set us back a little bit but we always come out on top thanks to God," added senior wide receiver Nathan Duckes.

But no matter what flipped the switch for Aucilla, Roberts says the lights have been on since the first Friday night.

"They got new positions, we had some guys playing left tackle that now they're playing tailback for us so we didn't really get some looks at those positions right there so when you get to halftime of the first game and you're going, 'Okay, they've got some potential maybe we can do something this year,'" Roberts said.

But, the team is aware of the enemy that is complacency, knowing staying in the fight is vital.

Aucilla Christian takes on Joshua Christian Friday night at 7 p.m. and is WCTV's Game of the Week.