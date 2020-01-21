Augusta mom claims Chick-fil-A manager embarrassed her over breastfeeding

By: WRDW.com

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta mother's Facebook post about breastfeeding is taking off, and a rally is being organized to support her.

On Facebook, Samantha Dawn McIntosh says she, her 7-month-old daughter, and her 9-year-old niece were enjoying lunch at Chick-fil-A in Evans at Mullins Crossing.

McIntosh says she was breastfeeding her baby when a manager told her she needed to cover up because there had been a complaint.

The woman elected to continue feeding her daughter another time, but McIntosh says she began to get upset at how the scene unfolded.

"I got angry. Mostly because my niece started asking questions about why I couldn’t feed my daughter. Why would someone ask me to cover up? Why would a baby eating in any way offend someone to the point where it takes a manager approaching me about the situation," McIntosh wrote. "So I got mad."

McIntosh says another mother at the restaurant seemed to share in frustration and asked a manager about the corporate policy on breastfeeding. She added that the attention appeared to have caught the eye of the original manager that asked her to cover up.

McIntosh says she felt embarrassed by the manager telling her to let the whole incident go.

"So I quickly packed the kids and left, all while trying to explain to my niece that I wasn’t doing anything wrong by nursing and that some people don’t see it for what it is (feeding a hungry baby)," McIntosh wrote. "Needless to say, I am extremely disappointed in the way Chick-fil-A management handled the situation."

Several mothers say they are organizing a rally at the Mullins Crossing Chick-fil-A at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

We reached out to Chick-fil-A Tuesday morning, who provided us with a brief statement from the Mullins Crossing restaurant owner-operator, Jason Adams.

“I am truly sorry for the experience Ms. McIntosh had in our restaurant yesterday. I have reached out to her to personally apologize," Adams said. "My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all of our guests.”