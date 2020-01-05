Aussie PM defends response to fires; weather brings respite

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his leadership and his government’s record on climate change as milder temperatures brought hope of a respite from wildfires that have ravaged three Australian states, claiming 24 lives.

Morrison has faced widespread criticism for taking a family vacation at the start of the crisis, his sometimes distracted approach as it has escalated and his slowness in deploying resources.

He told a news conference it was not the time for blame.

As dawn broke over a blackened landscape Sunday, a picture emerged of disaster of unprecedented scale. The Rural Fire Service says 150 fires are still active in the state, 64 of them uncontrolled.

