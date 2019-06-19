Australian Sergeant tackles suspect during media briefing

By: CBS Dallas/Ft. Worth

Australian Senior Sgt. Daren Edwards was speaking to the media when he heard someone chasing a man in a red sweatshirt.

After hearing the pursuer yell, Edwards stopped talking, dove for the man’s ankles and brought him to the ground.

According to those at the scene, the pursuer was chasing the man because he was allegedly being inappropriate to his daughter.

The man was arrested by four police officers.

“I was just sitting in the car and this man’s said a few inappropriate things to my daughter and I’ve just reacted by chasing him up the road and it just happened to be you guys were here at the same time,” the pursuer said.