Authorities: 4th of July deadliest time of year on the road

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

July 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more people die in drunk driving crashes in July than any other month.

The 4th of July is a big factor, authorities say.

Authorities say the fact that the holiday is next to a weekend, makes it prime for drinking and driving.

The most recent data from the NHTSA says about 40-percent of all traffic deaths were alcohol-related during the 4th of July week in 2017.

Anne Leftwich has been touring Florida beaches over the past ten days.

She drove back to Tuscaloosa, Alabama Wednesday in hopes of getting her toddler granddaughter home safely before July 4th.

"She'll be home before the really bad drinking and driving starts. There's been probably some going on now, but none that we've seen. So, we'll have her home before all that starts." She said.

Authorities say the best thing to do to stay safe for the 4th of July is stay off the roads, use public transportation, or have a designated driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also reminding drivers to buckle up and don't be distracted behind the wheel.

Troopers say they will be out in full force over this holiday period.