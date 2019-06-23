Authorities: Woman dies after getting tangled in Florida city bus

By: Associated Press

June 23, 2019

MAYPORT, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a Florida woman has been killed after somehow getting entangled with a bus while exiting at her stop.

Investigators say the accident happened Saturday in Mayport involving a Jacksonville Transit Authority bus.

The woman in her 50s wasn't immediately identified but authorities say she lived in the area.

The transit authority issued a statement saying it is cooperating in the investigation and that safety and security for customers and employees are paramount concerns.

The Florida Times-Union reported that sections of a street in Mayport were closed and traffic rerouted as part of the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

