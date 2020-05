By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2020

WOODVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Authorities are on the scene of a fire in Woodville that is threatening homes.

The Tallahassee Fire Department says a preliminary investigation says it's a brush fire near Old Plank and Natural Bridge roads.

TFD says the fire is close to a half acre and there are structures near by.

This is a developing story and will be updated. WCTV has a reporter headed to the scene.