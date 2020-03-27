Authorities fighting 650-acre wildfire in Liberty County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
March 27, 2020
The U.S. Forests Service says they are currently fighting a 650 acre wildfire off Highway 65.
Officials say they have been working to put it out since Thursday.
Authorities say prescribed burns have been halted since the COVID-19 outbreak.
CORRECTION: Fire officials on the #ApalachicolaNF will be closing the Florida National Scenic Trail #FNST today between Forest Roads 107 and 120 as firefighters continue to contain the Vilas Fire in Liberty County. Please use caution when in the area. pic.twitter.com/yFRFUR0zCk— National Forests, FL (@NFinFlorida) March 27, 2020