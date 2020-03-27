Authorities fighting 650-acre wildfire in Liberty County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
March 27, 2020

The U.S. Forests Service says they are currently fighting a 650 acre wildfire off Highway 65.

Officials say they have been working to put it out since Thursday.

Authorities say prescribed burns have been halted since the COVID-19 outbreak.

 