Authorities in Georgia say man fatally stabbed his half brother while he slept

By: Associated Press

August 2, 2019

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) - Police say a Georgia man slipped into a home and fatally stabbed his half brother while he slept.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports police arrived just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a house in Newnan and found Zachary Lamar Martin standing in a bedroom, holding two knives.

Police spokeswoman Ashley Copeland says the victim died at an area hospital. His name has not been released.

Martin was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, kidnapping and home invasion. Police have not released a motive and it's unclear if he has an attorney.

Copeland says Martin entered through a basement window. She says he tied up a sleeping man in the basement, and forced a woman into the basement before going upstairs and attacking the victim and his girlfriend.