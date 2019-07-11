Authorities investigate back-to-back shootings in Thomasville on Wednesday night

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 10, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomasville Police Department responded to back-to-back shootings just before midnight late Wednesday.

TPD says the 911 call for the first shooting came in just after 11 p.m. in the 110 block of Crystal Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the front yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was immediately transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

While police where processing the scene on Crystal St., a second 911 call came in more than a half hour later.

The caller was a victim in another shooting a few blocks away. The man claimed he had been robbed and shot in the hand by a man while at Villa North Apartments.

TPD called the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and thee Thomas County Sheriff’s Office for additional assistance in the investigation.

Investigators are currently trying to see if both shootings are related and caused by the same suspect.

They say the shooter is still on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

WCTV's Noelani Mathews was on both scenes until 1 a.m. At that time, both were still blocked off with crime tape, and investigators expected to work throughout the entire night to collect evidence and question witnesses.

Anyone with information on the two incidents are asked to contact local law enforcement.

There’s no word on the first victim’s condition while he’s being treated at this time.

WCTV will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.