Authorities investigate dirt bikes stolen from South Georgia motocross training facilities

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 10, 2019

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Grady County and Thomasville authorities are still looking for the culprits behind stolen dirt bikes.

Sunday, 13 dirt bikes were reported stolen from two motocross training facilities in Cairo.

By that night, nine of the bikes were recovered from a home in Thomasville.

Several were found stolen from Millsaps Training Facility, where dirt bikes are a way of life.

"They almost take on a full-time job at a young age, so it's fun but at the same time it's a lot of work," said Bryan Johnson, MTF head trainer.

Thee 50-acre full-time facility is the world of motocross.

It's currently the home of 50 riders, both amateur and professional. Some come as far as Australia and South Africa.

The riders are spending long days and thousands in equipment while they train for nationals in nearly three weeks.

"We're getting ready for the Lorreta Lynn race, which is the biggest amateur national of the year, so it's pretty important to them. It stinks when anything is stolen, but all we can do is our best with locking things up," said Johnson.

Sunday, eight dirt bikes were stolen off the property.

They were similar to the ones soon spotted driving recklessly from Thomasville police.

"We didn't purse them because we didn't want to cause an accident. We didn't want them to cause an accident or cause harm to themselves," said Toby Knifer, over TPD's Criminal Investigations Division.

Knifer says by Sunday evening, officers were led to an array of dirt bikes behind a home on Magnolia Street.

Seven of the seized bikes belonged to MTF, leaving only one that's still missing.

"It feels good to get them back. Hopefully, we can get these people caught and move forward," said Johnson.

The Grady County Sheriff's Office says they'll be increasing patrols.

They're also looking for a second dirt bike stolen from MTP back in June.

Anyone with information on any dirt bikes that appear to be stolen should contact Grady County Sheriff's Office or Thomasville Police.

TPD says they still have two dirt bikes in evidence that have not been claimed. Anyone who believes one could belong to them is asked to bring documentation for pick up.