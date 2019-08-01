Authorities investigate suspicious package in the Willis Park area

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 1, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge officials have stated the suspicious package has been detonated in a controlled environment by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Analysis of the contents of the package will begin shortly. Downtown has been reopened to the public except the corner of Water and West Streets.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 1, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating a suspicious package in the Willis Park area. BPS posted the notification to their Facebook page.

Several agencies, including The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Bomb Squad, have responded to the location. Downtown near the courthouse has been shut down.

Authorities are working to clear the threat as we speak. No word yet on when their investigation will be complete.

This is a developing story.