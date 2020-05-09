Authorities in Taylor County investigating suspicious death

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 9, 2020

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) --- The Taylor County Sheriff's Office responded to a home off the 3000 block of Foley Cutoff Road early Saturday morning.

TCSO has confirmed that a body of a woman was found in the home. The department is actively looking for a person of interest. Officials have not released the identity of that person.

Authorities do not believe the public is in any danger.

This is a developing story, stay with WCTV for the latest.

