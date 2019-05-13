Authorities investigating after body found floating in pond

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found floating in a pond in eastern Tallahassee.

Officials responded to the call around 2 p.m. Sunday. Someone was checking on a home on Peacock Lane, off of Baum Road, when they discovered the body and called 911.

Deputies say they have not yet been able to identify the person or their cause of death.

Authorities are currently awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-5800.