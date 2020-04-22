Authorities investigating after dozens of firearms stolen from Tallahassee business

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says multiple firearms were stolen from Kevin's Guns & Sporting Goods overnight.

Officials say the guns were taken after a forced entry into the business and an employee around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning noticed the scene.

Authorities say inventory is continuing into the late afternoon and early evening as they work to figure out exactly how many firearms were stolen, but say it appears dozens of guns are missing.

Kevin's released a statement on social media following the theft.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw any suspicious or odd activity on Capital Circle overnight to contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story.