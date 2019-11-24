Authorities investigating fatal crash in Taylor Co.

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 24, 2019

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A crash north of Perry has taken a life, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Dispatchers sent out emergency crews just before 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the FHP website.

It happened near the intersection of JJ Blue Road and Shiloh Church Road. That's just west of US 221.

The FHP report indicated a blocked roadway. Other details remain unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.