Male found dead inside vehicle in Grady County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 16, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- Authorities are currently investigating a death in Grady County.

Around 4:22 a.m. Thursday, Grady County deputies received a report about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Upper Hawthorne Trail, west of Cairo.

At the location, deputies found a deceased male inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's office contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the death investigation.

GCSO says an autopsy will be scheduled at the GBI Crime Lab later this week.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

