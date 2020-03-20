Authorities investigating stolen car, shots fired in Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
March 20, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene where a vehicle was stolen and shots were fired.
Law enforcement has closed Blairstone Road.
#Breaking The roadway on Blairstone at Park is shut down. @TallyPD says it involves a stolen vehicle. I’m hearing at some point, shots were fired. Waiting for more info. Tune in tonight at 11 on @WCTV for the very latest. pic.twitter.com/kEnmJQdUMa— Katie (Widner) Kaplan News (@KatieKaplanTV) March 20, 2020
This is a developing story.