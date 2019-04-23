Calhoun County deputies launch air and ground search for missing man

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2019

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is conducting an air and ground search for a missing man.

Deputies say Terry Hobbs was reported missing on Saturday. His last known location was in the area of Pitts Circle in Kinard.

Authorities are conducting the search in the Kinard area on Tuesday for any sign on Hobbs.

Anyone with information on the case or Hobbs' whereabouts is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (850) 674-5049.