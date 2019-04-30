Authorities looking for suspect who shot at crop duster plane

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who shot at a crop duster plane.

North Florida Ag Services says the incident happened on Monday as a pilot was flying the plane west of the Live Oak area.

Mike Emery, owner of North Florida Ag Services, says the pilot was had been conducting spraying for Shenandoah Dairies in three different locations in Suwannee County when it was hit.

After landing, a worker noticed a damaged fan blade and wheel strut and discovered where a bullet had pierced the plane.

NFAS posted about the incident on Facebook:

The sheriff's office is now investigating the incident.

Emery says a few people had expressed that they were upset with the spraying, with one individual seen throwing a shoe at the plane and another holding up a sign.

Emery and the sheriff's office are urging anyone with complaints about the spraying to call them, rather than trying to take matters into their own hands.

SCSO said, "Whoever shot this plane, not only put the pilot's life in jeopardy but innocent people on the ground, had this plane crashed."

Anyone with information on this incident is contact the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office at (386) 362-2222. Callers may remain anonymous.

