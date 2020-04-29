Authorities make arrest in November murder of Tallahassee man in Jefferson County

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says they, in conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Leon County Sheriff's Office, have arrested a Tallahassee man in connection to the November 2019 death of Therell Wayne Hall Jr.

Officials say 35-year-old Mario Myles was arrested on Tuesday on charges of second degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Authorities say on November 1, 2019, Jefferson County deputies located Hall's body on an isolated portion of Springfield Road, leading to an investigation.

FDLE says agents located Myles near his residence in Tallahassee on Tuesday and arrested him and booked him into the Jefferson County Jail.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeill stated, “The arrest is a result of many long hours of investigative work. I would like to thank FDLE and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and hard work.”

FDLE says the investigation is ongoing.