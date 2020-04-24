Authorities offering reward for information leading to arrest after 46 guns stolen from Tallahassee business

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Kevin's Guns and Sporting Goods on Wednesday.

Authorities say 46 firearms, ranging from handguns to long guns, were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or the Tallahassee Police Department (850) 891-4300.