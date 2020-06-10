Tallahassee Police: 'Two victims' in Wednesday evening shooting on Holton Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of Holton Street on Wednesday night.

TPD says the incident occurred around 10 p.m.

Officials say there are two victims, both of which have been transported to a local hospital. TPD did not provide any further information about the age, gender or condition of the either victim.

This is the same area of Holton Street where a deadly officer-involved shooting happened two weeks ago.

Authorities say the investigation is active and are not releasing any more information at this time.

Tallahassee Police Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

