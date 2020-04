By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department, Leon County Sheriff's Office and Chaires Capitola Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a fire in the 6100 block of Apalachee Parkway Friday evening.

Authorities have not been able to confirm to WCTV what the incident is, but authorities say the State Fire Marshall is handling the investigation.

WCTV is continuing to call authorities to learn more.

This is a developing story.