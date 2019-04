By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) – Bainbridge Public Safety is currently working to put out a transformer that caught on fire.

BPS officers responded around 9 a.m. Friday to the area near the Grocery Outlet at Green and Fleming Streets.

Officers are currently on scene. Roads in the area have been blocked until Georgia Power arrives. There is no word on when they will reopen.