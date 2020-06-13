Authorities searching for Marianna man considered "armed and dangerous"

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of kidnapping a woman and attacking her.

According to a JCSO press release, Calvin Ray Pitts was involved in a disturbance on Riverbend Road in Marianna around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Deputies say Ptts waited for the female victim to come home before attacking her. He then forced her into a vehicle and fled the area, according to the release.

Police in Dothan, Ala., found the victim and transported her to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of those injuries remains unclear.

Pitts was last known to be driving a tan colored Chevy Traverse with Floirda license plates. Authorities said Pitts is known to frequent the Dothan and Cottonwood, Ala., areas. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the statement.

Anyone with information should contact JCSO at 850-482-9648.