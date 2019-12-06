Authorities searching for man accused of assault on FAMU's campus

By WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M University sent out an alert early this morning concerning an alleged aggravated assault at the Foster Tanner Building.

Officials are describing him as a black male with an afro and goatee, wearing a black hoodie, white shorts, and black shoes. The alert claims he was heading west towards Gaither.

FAMU is urging people to be aware of your surroundings. If you have any information regarding the incident, you're asked to call FAMU Police at 850-599-3256.