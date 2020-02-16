Authorities searching for man accused of sexual misconduct with child

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 16, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) –

A man accused of sexual misconduct with a child fled from Jackson County deputies. The agency released details of the case to the public Sunday night.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Phillippe Davison, who faces charges of Lewd and Lascivious Exhibition and Conduct on a Child.

Deputies first received the report around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cypress area, which is east of Marianna. Investigators determined there was probable cause to believe the allegations were true.

The suspect fled the scene prior to JCSO arrival. K-9 units were brought to aid the search, but deputies were unable to locate Davison.

Anyone with information should contact JCSO at (850) 482- 9648.