Authorities searching for suspects who fled traffic stop in Jefferson County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 2, 2019

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for two suspects who fled from a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Mac McNeil says a vehicle that was reported stolen out of New Orleans was spotted in Jefferson County and deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The sheriff says the two suspects in the vehicle fled on foot in the area of South Monticello on Highway 19.

Authorities have set up a perimeter and are searching for the suspects with a canine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.