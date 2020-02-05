GBI medical examiner says Cairo Police Chief died from suicide

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) — Former Cairo Police Chief Keith Sandefur died from suicide by a single gunshot, according to a medical examiner from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Sandefur died on December 19, 2019.

Previously, the Grady County Sheriff's Office said Sandefur died from an accident at a firing range. At the time, the sheriff said Sandefur's pistol jammed, and while he tried to clear it, he unintentionally shot himself in the chest.

His death came a little more than two weeks after he resigned as chief following his arrest for using city funds to buy guns for his friends.

