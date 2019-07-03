Little baby Autumn Fox dies after fighting health issues

Little baby Autumn Fox has died after her fight with multiple health issues, her family notified the public on Wednesday morning.

The family released this statement to WCTV's Katie Kaplan: : “We just wanted to let everyone know that our precious Autumn has gained her angel wings at 12:30am we are just trying to process all of this right now and we post more later fly high baby mommy and daddy loves you thanks everyone that has prayed and been there for us during this journey Autumn fought a good fight����❤️����❤️”

Her courageous journey comes to an end after just 9 months.

It is a journey that we have been following for months as a Tallahassee baby that was born with several serious health issues fought for her life. Baby Autumn Fox captured the heart of people across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Earlier this year, her family was forced to give up their home and business to be near her at Shands Children's Hospital in Gainesville while she waited for a heart transplant.

The past nine months have been a struggle for the family, who said they did not have any indication that the baby would have complications when she was born.

After a rough week, Autumn's mother, Nicole Fox, said the baby was not currently a transplant candidate and has been listed as 'inactive' while she fought off two viruses and pneumonia.

