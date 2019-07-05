Azalea Towers residents still waiting to return home

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- More than one dozen Valdosta seniors are still out of their homes one week after a fire broke out at the Azalea Towers.

Azalea Towers is a subsidized housing complex for seniors. Last week a fire forced the apartment's 60 residents to evacuate. Azalea Towers management said Friday that crews are continuing the clean up process, but there are still 13 residents not yet back in their homes.

Several tenants are staying at nearby hotels, and voiced their frustrations with the delay in getting back home.

Azalea Towers management said they are still doing extensive clean up, and are doing everything they can to get the seniors back home, including reaching out to local restaurants for help in catering meals.

Management said they expect it to be about another week for the last 13 tenants.

The Valdosta Fire Department said the fire is still under investigation, but do believe it to be the result of smoking.