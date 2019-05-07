Several injured in shooting at Colorado high school

By: April Siese | CBS News

May 7, 2019

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) -- Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after a shooting left several students injured at a Denver high school, authorities said. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office described the incident at STEM School Highlands Ranch as an "unstable situation" and still considered the scene as active.

At least seven students were injured in the shooting, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. They said students were being bused to a nearby rec center.

The school is located approximately eight miles from Columbine High School in neighboring Jefferson County.

Colorado governor says they are "monitoring in real time"

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement saying his office is "monitoring the situation in real time."

We are making all of our public safety resources available to assist the Douglas County Sheriff's Department in their effort to secure the site and evacuate the students. We are monitoring the situation in real time. The heart of all Colorado is with the victims & their families. — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 7, 2019

At least 2 suspects in custody

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth told CBS News two suspects are in custody. Authorities don't believe there is a third suspect.

Nicholson said multiple students were injured and officers were still clearing the school.