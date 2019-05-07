Several injured in shooting at Colorado high school

Updated: Tue 5:52 PM, May 07, 2019

By: April Siese | CBS News
May 7, 2019

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) -- Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after a shooting left several students injured at a Denver high school, authorities said. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office described the incident at STEM School Highlands Ranch as an "unstable situation" and still considered the scene as active.

At least seven students were injured in the shooting, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. They said students were being bused to a nearby rec center.

The school is located approximately eight miles from Columbine High School in neighboring Jefferson County.

Colorado governor says they are "monitoring in real time"


Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement saying his office is "monitoring the situation in real time."


At least 2 suspects in custody


Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth told CBS News two suspects are in custody. Authorities don't believe there is a third suspect.

Nicholson said multiple students were injured and officers were still clearing the school.

 
