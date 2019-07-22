Baby dies after falling in fight between mother, another woman in Georgia, police say

A 3-month-old baby died as a result of a fight between the mother and another woman, according to the Moultrie Police Department.

On July 19, the two women got into a fight at Thomas Beauty Supply, 614 1st Ave SE.

During the fight, the 3-month-old fell from the mother’s arm onto the pavement, Lt. Freddie Williams said.

The baby was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center on July 20, where he died from his injuries from the fall.

Two women are in custody, according to Williams.

The body was sent for an autopsy.

Williams said this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible.

WALB is working to confirm the identities of the two women involved.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

