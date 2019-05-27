Baby too young to be vaccinated catches measles, Seattle health officials say

Health officials in Washington state are investigating a confirmed case of measles after a 6-month-old girl tested positive for the disease.

Authorities confirmed a 6-month-old who visited Seattle Children’s Hospital on Friday has measles. The contagious infant was taken to the emergency room between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and may have exposed others to the virus.

The measles virus can stay in the air for about two hours after an infected person passes through an area.

The hospital says everyone who was at the ER at the same time as the baby has been notified about the potential exposure and that “appropriate infection control procedures,” including isolating the patient and other families, were implemented.

The sick child was not exposed through the community, according to health officials. The case is said to be a “household contact,” in which the baby came in contact with a person diagnosed with measles earlier in the month.

Health officials are continuing to investigate the case, which is the fifth case of measles in King County in the month of May.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children receive their first dose of the measles vaccine between 12 and 15 months.

