Backpacks packed for kids in need

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 30, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The final days of summer are counting down, and the City of Valdosta is making sure kids have what they need to succeed in school.

The city is hosting its 'Community Back to School Block Party' on Saturday. That's where more than 700 kids will receive backpacks full of supplies for the upcoming school year.

On Tuesday community volunteers began helping stuff these backpacks, which will soon make a difference for local families.

Kemet Universal Valdosta has been providing school supplies to local kids for almost thirty years, and the need to help remains the same.

"There is a need, because of the job situation, things that have happened in the community, single parents, and all," said Eddie Koonze, Grand Master of Kemet Universal. "We can't just put it on the kids, we have to step in, somebody will have to pick it up."

Koonze said this is why the organization joined forces with the city to put on the first backpack giveaway last year.

This year, organizers expect to serve more than 700 students in the Valdosta City and Lowndes County School Districts. Families pre-register in order for each bag to be catered to the students' classroom needs.

"We average about $35-40 for kids, kindergarten through fifth grade, and then it's probably $50-60 for middle school and high school supplies. So just something that simply, giving that back to the families who may need it, it just kind of takes that burden off the parents in our community," said Public Information Officer Ashlyn Becton. "Just to see the smile on these kids faces when they get their backpack, they're so excited and ready to start school, and we're happy to help them get started and start on their education early."

Most of the items are donated by community partners. Kemet Universal said they will have additional bags and supplies available at the event for families that were not registered.

"It's all about the kids," Koonze said. "We thought we'd step in a try and be a part of trying to get the kids back in school on time, and don't have to worry about book bags and supplies."

Kemet Universal is still accepting donations and help from volunteers for the block party.

The 'Community Back to School Block Party' is Saturday at Drexel Park.

There will also be free haircuts, representatives from local schools, music and food.